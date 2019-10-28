Paul Weller announces show at Portsmouth Guildhall - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

Rock legend Paul Weller is bringing his latest tour to Portsmouth.

The former Jam frontman will be playing at show at the Guildhall in the city centre in May next year.

Paul Weller at Victorious Festival 2018. Picture: Vernon Nash (180424-1370)

The tour will be Weller’s first in the UK for three years and will see him play 12 shows up and down the country, including a stop in Portsmouth.

He was one of the headliners at Victorious Festival in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Paul Weller coming to Portsmouth?

The rock legend will be on tour across the country next year - starting in Cambridge at the Corn Exchange on May 1.

His tour will finish with a show at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on May 16, 2020.

How much do tickets cost?

According to the Guildhall’s website tickets will cost between £49.53 and £52.35.

When do tickets go on sale?

There is a pre-sale with a limited number of tickets which will begin on Wednesday at 9am.

General sale will begin at 9am on Friday, November 1 – so make sure to set a reminder so you don’t miss out!

Where can I buy tickets from?

They will be available from Portsmouth Guildhall’s website here – or from other ticket sites such as Ticketmaster, Seeticket and Gigantic.

