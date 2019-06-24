Penetration, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, REVIEW: 'Great commanding stage presence'

The night after playing The Buzzcocks' memorial for recently departed Pete Shelley at the Royal Albert Hall, Penetration opened their tour at the Wedgewood Rooms.

Portsmouth bands, Watch You Drown and the resurgent The Media bagged the prestigious support slot. The Media played their new single Jump Down and songs from their forthcoming album, including their classic Don't Sit Back which had everybody in the venue singing along.

There was a large expectant crowd waiting to see one of the true originals of the british punk scene. Lead singer Pauline Murray looked sharp and sounded great – her voice remains truly original and her County Durham chat between song had the devoted crowd hanging on to every every word. She still has a great commanding stage prescence to accompany a tight band that included original Buzzcocks drummer John Maher.

The band rattled through a tight set of sort sharp punchy songs that included early iconic singles like Don't Dictate and Life's A Gamble. There was also newer songs like Beat Goes On which went down equally as well as their definite cover of Patti Smith's Free Money.

It’s rare to get the chance to see one of the early 1976 UK punk bands play down here very often and there were plenty of younger fans in the audience checking out the pedigree of one of our most identifiable singers from that time.