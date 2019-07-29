Portsmouth Comic Con announces 2020 dates - and a reason to buy tickets now

POP culture fans who are quick off the mark to buy tickets for next year’s Portsmouth Comic Con could bag themselves some top swag.

Tickets for the event, to be held on May 2-3, 2020 at Portsmouth Guildhall are on sale now, and the first 100 people to buy tickets will be entered in a prize draw to win comics and merchandise.

Mera and Aquaman from King Tide Creations at Portsmouth Comic Con, 2019. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

There is also a super early bird discount for those who buy before October 31.

The largest event of its kind in the south, the Comic Con attracted more than 6,500 people to its second outing back in May.

It welcomed some of the key names of the comic industry from across the globe who have worked on the likes of Star Wars, Batman, Superman, Avengers, Wolverine, Dr Who, Game of Thrones and many more.

Working with Tripwire Magazine, it offered a fascinating insight to the biggest name brands in the genre through plenty of top guests and a series of panel discussions.

In addition, the event, which was almost double the size of its inaugural year, treated visitors to a host of interactive fun with state of the art technology with University of Portsmouth, VR experiences with Novatech, Retro Gaming from Game Over, Board Gaming with Dice Portsmouth, a Steampunk Deck, exclusive art from Westover Gallery and a whole range of exhibitions, displays, workshops and a packed Comic City full of collectables.

A host of costumed characters, superheroes, celebrity cosplayers and competitions on a Carnival of Cosplay stage, led by GoGeek Events, brought creativity and imagination to life.

Plans are already well underway for 2020, with the first big guest and entertainment announcements set to be made at the end of the summer.

CEO for The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays said: ‘We are delighted to continue to make our mark on the UK convention calendar and now be rated as one of the best in the country, appealing to serious comic book fans and families alike.

‘Priding ourselves on the quality of our guests and the welcoming, inclusive nature of our Comic Con we have some very exciting plans that we are putting in place for next year that we look forward to sharing very soon!’

Tickets on sale at portsmouthcomiccon.co.uk or 0844 847 2362 (calls cost 7p per minute, plus network access charge).