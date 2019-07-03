Portsmouth Guildhall to host a festival dedicated to whiskey

AN event celebrating all things whiskey-based is returning to Portsmouth later this month.

It will take place in Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, July 27, and will feature a variety of different whisky brands from around the world for people to sample.

Whiskey Affair Festival 2018. Picture: Vernon Nash (180428-021)

Catherine Jackson, co-creator of the event, said it would be ‘like a beer festival but with whiskey and cocktails.’

‘We have a really loyal fan base in Portsmouth, all of us really enjoy coming down here.’

‘We have so much fun doing these events. It’s such an honour to use the Guildhall, it’s a really beautiful place to use. The staff are always lovely to us.’

The event will also have live music, cocktails and a free photo booth.

‘We have the cocktails so that people who might be interested in the event, but don’t like whisky, can come and enjoy it with their partners or their friends.’

The Whiskey Affair was started in 2015, aimed at anyone with an interest in the ever-popular spirit.

The event will feature a free masterclass for people to learn more about the subject, as well as guest speakers and whisky experts.

On starting up the event, Catherine said: ‘It was a difficult concept to find something that our age group would be interested in. The event is about finding out something but having fun at the same time. A lot of people identify with it on a personal level.’

There are two sessions, 1pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm. Tickets are £10 per session, which includes a glass to keep and a brochure with details on the drinks. Go to thewhiskeyaffair.co.uk