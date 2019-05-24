Portsmouth indie band Mammalia Blue launch new EP at The Wave Maiden

Lo-fi indie trio Mammalia Blue are celebrating the release of their new self-titled EP with a gig at The Wave Maiden in Southsea tonight.

While the Portsmouth-based act draw influence from a whole range of artists from the ’60s to now, they have been compared to US indie giants Pavement and The Velvet Underground.

The last gig Mammalia Blue played on home-turf was a sold-out show at the Edge of the Wedge supporting hotly-tipped band Feet.

They recorded the EP at Mayfield Studios in April with Sam Carter-Brazier, who has worked with a host of local acts including Flowvers, Mudlarks and Crystal Tides.

Singer-guitarist Cal Broad adds: ‘We had a great time at Mayfield Studios. We're really happy how this EP turned out and can't wait to share it with friends and family, more importantly I'm looking forward to playing the songs live.’

Sam adds: ‘I really enjoyed recording and producing Mammalia Blue, sometimes when you work with a band or an artist it just clicks straight away and you know from the start that you're going to be making something special.’

Support comes from Milder, a two-piece post-punk band based in London.

Tickets for the gig can be bought for £4 in advance from either of the bands by getting in contact with them via Facebook, or on the door for £5. Doors open 7.30pm.

The EP is due to be released at midnight tonight and will be available on Spotify and YouTube.