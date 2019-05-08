The south coast’s biggest seafood festival returns to Gunwharf Quays next month.

Organisers of the Portsmouth Seafood Festival have announced they will be back from June 28-30.

With mouth-watering wares on offer, this year’s event is particularly celebrating the city’s seafood and ancient fishing history.

The event is free to enter.

Co-founder John Pryde said: ‘We have gone to great lengths to bring a fresh line up of seafood vendors, various styles of cooking and drawing influence from all around the world.

‘We are also delighted to welcome back many favourite attractions from 2018 including Pirates Grog Rum, The Fisherman's Kitchen and Southsea Beach Café, while also including some amazing new vendors and attractions to really compliment this family festival.’

He added: ‘Our Education and Awareness Experience will offer the ideal opportunity for children and adults to chat with professionals and stakeholders from the seafood industry including Seafish, Fishmongers’ Company London and Native Oysters UK.’

General manager at Gunwharf, Colin Wilding, said: ‘Returning to Gunwharf Quays for the second year, the Portsmouth Seafood Festival is now one of the biggest events in our calendar.

‘Our region is renowned as a destination for foodies and the Seafood Festival provides the opportunity for visitors from across the UK to come together and celebrate great British seafood.

‘Our unique waterfront location offers the perfect location for the festival and we are expecting thousands of visitors across the weekend.’

Alongside the seafood vendors and attractions there will also be Champagne bars, craft beers from Brewhouse & Kitchen Southsea, a new gin experience from Scotland and a music stage playing live jazz, swing and soul all day.

For more information, visit gunwharf-quays.com