Rant - four of Scotland's finest fiddlers coming to Fareham

RANT is the meeting of four of Scotland’s finest fiddle players – two from the Shetland Islands and two from the Highlands.

Their third album, The Portage, was recorded over four days in the renowned Mackintosh Queen's Cross, the only church in the world to be designed by architect, artist and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Bethany Reid, Jenna Reid, Lauren MacColl and Anna Massie join forces to create a sound which is both rich and lush, yet retaining all the bite and spark synonymous with a Scottish fiddle player.

Using just their fiddles, they weave a tapestry of melodies, layers and sounds. Known for their work as soloists and with various bands, this is a celebration of the instrument they all have a passion for.

Their live set reflects the years of honing their sound together and their love for their home areas of Shetland and the Highlands through the writing, repertoire and stories.

