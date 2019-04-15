Remembering the Movies, Portsmouth Guildhall, REVIEW: ‘It’s a 10 from me’

Even when it’s not gracing our television screens, Strictly Come Dancing hits the headlines. This week alone, Darcey Bussell has quit the judging panel, whilst rumours circulate that Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are a couple.

However, show professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reminded us why we love it with their touring production of Remembering The Movies.

Celebrating famous films through the medium of dance, this full-throttle production was packed with energy, passion and colour as it hurtled through over two hours of movie magic. The show started 30 minutes later than advertised so the cold wait to get into the Guildhall wasn’t the best start. However, the fantastic opening segment from the Greatest Showman soon cheered me up!

The show was divided into sections such as Leading Men, Leading Ladies, movie musicals and romance. Aljaz certainly looked the part as 007 in the Bond section.

Janette really impressed with her voice in two songs; particularly Mein Herr from Cabaret. On that note, special mention must be given to the two vocalists, Damien Edwards and Janine Johnson who were simply sensational all evening. The latter’s rendition of Bette Midler’s Wind Beneath My Wings, as iconic Hollywood actresses were projected on-screen, was a real highlight.

Due to the married couple’s height difference, Aljaz often danced with taller cast member Ash-Leigh Hunter which was a joy to watch. Of course, Janette joked about it; their audience interaction was delightful.

It’s a 10 from me.