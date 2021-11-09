Remembrance Sunday is this weekend.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 14 this year – with a minute silence also being held on Thursday – and there is still time to go out a find a poppy to mark your respects for fallen soldiers.

There are many different kinds of poppies that have different meanings that commemorate the different groups related to conflict and war.

With the conversation of sustainability on the rise, here's where you can find a sustainable poppy before poppy day and what the different kinds of poppy mean.

Why do we celebrate Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday?

Armistice Day (also known as Remembrance Day or Poppy Day) marks the day that World War I ended in 1918.

This is a day to show respect for those who lost their lives due to war and conflict and we hold a two minute silence on the 11th day of the 11th month to remember them – which is Thursday this week.

Remembrance Sunday is held on the second Sunday of November and the day commemorates British service members who have died in wars and other military conflicts since the beginning of World War I.

What does a red poppy represent?

The red poppy is most commonly known and is used to commemorate those who lost their lives during World War I and the conflicts that followed.

The red poppy is connected to the Royal British Legion, which is a charity that was created by veterans of World War I.

The idea of wearing a poppy was inspired by the many fields where the conflicts were fought.

These fields grew poppies and the red poppy represents remembrance and hope.

What does a silver poppy represent?

Silver or white poppies represent peace and remembrance for all victims of war.

These poppies are often worn by those who believe that war and violence are unjustifiable but still wish to show respect for those affected by conflict.

What does a purple poppy represent?

Purple poppies represent the remembrance of animals that have been lost due to war.

These coloured poppies particularly focus on the horses that were killed or injured in combat in World War II.

It was estimated that eight million horses, mules and donkeys were killed during the war, which was three-quarters of the amount of horses that were originally sent out.

Dogs and pigeons were also used during the war efforts throughout the 20th century.

There is a Purple Poppy Appeal which is organised by the War Horse Memorial.

All donations go to charities such as the World Horse Welfare and the animal charity, Blue Cross.

What does the black poppy represent?

A black poppy is worn to honour Black, African and Caribbean communities who contributed to the war effort.

This poppy shows remembrance for both fallen soldiers and civilians who have been affected by war and conflict.

What does the rainbow poppy represent?

The rainbow poppy represents the LGBTQ+ lives that have been lost due to war and conflict.

Even though the rainbow poppy is not connected to the Royal British Legion, many wear the badge to mark their respects for the fallen LGBTQ+ soldiers and civilians during war efforts.

Where to buy sustainable and eco-friendly poppies this year

If you are yet to purchase a poppy for Remembrance Sunday, there are many sustainable options available online that you can re-wear in years to come.

The Royal British Legion have many sustainable options on their website, including a 2021 dated poppy pin for £3, a remember poppy pin for £4.99 and even a Captain Sir Tom gold plated pin for £29.99.

On the website, there are also poppy bags, cufflinks, keyrings and much more, with 100% of profits going to the Royal British Legion.

All paper poppies that are sold by the Royal British Legion are environmentally friendly and all of the parts are either biodegradable or able to be recycled locally.

You can purchase a purple poppy pin from the War Horse Memorial shop for £3 which can be reused in the future.

Black poppies that commemorate the lives of Black, Caribbean and African lives lost due to war efforts can be purchased from Blackpoppyrose.org with pins ranging in price from £1.50 to £6.

White poppies can be purchased from the Peace Pledge Union for £5 for 5 poppies.

The Peace Pledge Union will be sending white poppies out with first class delivery so you can receive your order in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Rainbow poppies are available on Etsy and Ebay.

