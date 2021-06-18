The fourth season of the festival will be held from Friday, June 25, to Sunday, June 27.

With a mix of genres from singers and musicians across the borough, the festival will celebrate music in Havant and provide a platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their music.

The line up this year will feature a series of acoustic jazz and classical music concerts at venues across the borough.

Faith Ponsonby, festival chairperson, said: ‘Many of us are desperate for live music and performing arts to return to the stage and really chase away the blues of Covid.

‘So, Havant Music Festival is back at last after over two years of waiting, to give you a taster of much more to come in the future.

‘This June, we will be live streaming some short performances of some talented local people on Friday evening, June 25, and putting on two concerts on Saturday, June 26, there will be live performances of a classical music recital on guitar from Peter Rogers, and a performance from Astrid M Music, with Astrid’s unique repertoire of soulful acoustic jazz and pop to entertain you in the evening.

‘On Sunday, June 27, Elizabeth-Jane Baldry will delight us once again with her magical harp to end the mini-series of concerts with uplifting songs that will utterly amaze you.

‘So come and enjoy real music once again at the end of June and watch this space for our exciting plans for this autumn and spring 2022.’

The Live Facebook Music Concert on June 25 will be held from 7-9pm in collaboration with ChartHouse Music Studio and Websitesforyou Group.

Peter Rogers’s classical guitar recital on June 26 will be held from 3.30-5pm at St James Church in Emsworth.

Also on the Saturday will be the evening of acoustic jazz with Astrid M Music, which will take place from 7.30-9.30pm at The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant.

Astrid M said: ‘Music is what keeps me going through my day. And I can't wait to share a moment creating new memories with my audience.’

‘The Lost Harp Music of Victorian England’ with Elizabeth-Jane Baldry will take place at St James Church in Emsworth from 3.30-5pm.

Details about events and ticketing will shortly be available on the festival website, havantmusicfestival.org.uk.

The festival is looking for artists and musicians in the area who would like to take part.

It is offering six 20-minute performance slots during the Live Stream Music Concert for local artists to promote and share their music.

For more information, visit the website and register your interest.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron