Review | Barenaked Ladies at Portsmouth Guildhall: 'A truck-load of memorable songs'

Barenaked Ladies at Portsmouth Guildhall, March 2022. Picture by Chris Broom

But here? Outside of their fanbase, these days they're probably best known as 'that band who did the Big Bang Theory theme song,' which does them a disservice.

They are also tainted – again unfairly – by the faint whiff of being one-hit-wonders here, thanks to their once-ubiquitous 1998 top five song One Week (which obviously gets an outing here).

I will confess, I had never seen them live before this – but several people have told me how great they are as a live band, so I figured it was time to take the plunge.

They open with New Disaster from their latest album, Detour De Force, which sets out their stall – melodic rock with intelligent lyrics and a love of wordplay (when was the last time you heard ‘prestidigitation’ used in a rock song?)

Ed Robertson is an affable frontman and his tale of trying to find a Caffè Nero while navigating the seafront flood defence works, only to find it’s across the water in Gunwharf Quays when he hits The Point, is an enjoyable shaggy dog story.

It’s one of several amusing musings from the singer/guitarist – another is his plan to sort out social media through #fixitwithfonts – you can only use certain fonts depending on your level of formal education so others have a better idea of whether you’re talking nonsense or not. Of course, it’s not an entirely fool-proof plan...

Another new number Good Life is devoted to 'anyone who's been dragged here and is determined not to enjoy it, here's an oral history of 30 years of the Barenaked Ladies in a minute song.'

With 13 studio albums to pick from, the band can throw a few curveballs here and there – like I Can Sing, from Snacktime!, their album originally aimed at children, but sung here with all four around a single microphone – highlighting their musical talent.

But it’s tracks like If I Had $1,000,000 and Brian Wilson from their 1992 debut Gordon that earn them some of the biggest cheers of the night.

Bassist Jim Creeggan and keys/guitarist Kevin Hearn also get a turn to lead at the mic.

And of course they play a not-too-extended version of The Big Bang Theme – it has a second verse!

There are singalongs aplenty, and there is a clear love affair between the band and their fans.

As the set nears its finale though, they do something I have never seen any other band at this level do. They give the floor over to their drummer – Tyler Stewart, while Robertson takes over behind the kit.

Hearn kicks things off with a dash of The Beatles’ I Got a Feeling before Tyler sings another one from Snacktime! – Drawing, leading into a medley of various numbers including Devo's Whip It and Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love. It’s all good fun and apparently a regular part of their shows, even if it left this audience member slightly bemused.

They return for a one-song encore, the down-tempo and emotive Light Up My Room.

So yes, Barenaked Ladies are a great live act with a truck-load of memorable songs – I’m converted.

