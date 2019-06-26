REVIEW: Megson Family Folk Show at The Spring, Havant: 'The pair carry things off with a seemingly effortless aplomb'

As anyone who has ever been to a folk gig will know, a hefty does of audience participation is fairly standard.

That said, it doesn’t usually require quite as much physical co-ordination or pretending to be as many farm animals as at a Megson family folk show.

Megson are husband and wife duo of Debbie and Stu Hanna, who recorded their 2012 album When I Was a Lad as a collection of songs for their own newborn daughter. Such was its popularity they were convinced to try their hand at shows aimed at pre-schoolers.

Now when touring the award-winning pair can still be found playing two shows a day at some stops – with a more conventional gig in the evening.

Youngsters are encouraged down to the front from the start, and it doesn’t take long for the space around the stage to fill up with toddlers bopping away.

Combining standards, nursery rhymes and a few of their own, such as the droll Baby And The Band, the songs are enthusiastically received.

And it can’t be often that the lyrics to She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain are changed to feature gold submarines and green sparkly dresses – all at the young audience’s request, naturally.

Stu and Debbie are perfectly at ease playing to the young crowd – entertaining the parents and grandparents is a happy but incidental byproduct to the main point here.

The adults may appreciate the fine musicianship and beautiful harmonies more, but making sure the children enjoy what may be their first concert is key, and the pair carry this off with a seemingly effortless aplomb.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​