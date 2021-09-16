Review | The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight at Switch, Southampton: 'Fabulous entertainment by fabulously talented musicians'

Festival of the Dead’s Rock Orchestra by Candlelight at Switch, Southampton. Picture by Lorna Edwards

Switch Southampton was packed to the rafters with a change from its usual clientele on Sunday afternoon, all of whom had turned out to see Festival of the Dead’s Rock Orchestra by Candlelight.

The nightclub was transformed into a Día de Muertos haven, complete with candelabras everywhere and two huge neon skeletons either side of the stage.

To warm the crowd up was Harrison Larner-Main (who also provided vocals on the orchestra’s vocal numbers) along with Colombian cellist Santiago Luna.

Festival of the Dead’s Rock Orchestra by Candlelight at Switch, Southampton, September 2021. Picture by Lorna Edwards

Singing some rock classics himself for around half an hour, Larner-Main and his strong vocals got the crowd fired up and well in the mood for the main event!

When the London Symphonic Orchestra musicians took to the stage, dressed in full Festival of the Dead attire and makeup and began playing Guns & Roses Sweet Child O’Mine the crowd really came alive and was immediately singing the lyrics with gusto.

With a mix of instrumental and vocal numbers the orchestra gave an absolutely superb performance. full of great music and energy, and rounded the afternoon off with Larner-Main belting out Rage Against The Machine’s Killing in the Name Of with the entire venue singing along.

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight at Switch, Southampton, September 2021. Picture by Lorna Edwards

Demanding an encore, the musicians came back to the stage to perform a final song which was The Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams.

All-in-all a fabulous afternoon of entertainment by fabulously talented musicians who are worth every penny of the ticket price.

They’re touring around the country until mid-October and tickets can be found at Evenbrite and other ticket providers.

