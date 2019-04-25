Richard Ashcroft, Portsmouth Guildhall: REVIEW

What a great night! Synonymous with the indie craze of the 1990s and producing some of the greatest albums of that era, including Urban Hymns, Alone With Everybody and Human Conditions, Richard Ashcroft did not disappoint.

Portsmouth Guildhall was the location for the first night of his 2019 tour to promote his 5th solo album, Natural Rebel. The hall rapidly filled to capacity, readily awaiting the arrival of the man himself.

Complete with his trademark hat and confident swagger, Ashcroft switched between songs from his latest album such as, Surprised by the Joy and All My Dreams. To The Verve and solo classics, including Space and Time, Lucky Man and A Song for the Lovers. This fantastic performance was ended with the greatest rendition of Bittersweet Symphony I have ever heard. The crowd were in awe of the wonderful blend of orchestral brilliance and the well-known voice that we all remember from the hazy days of the 1990s. and beyond. I remember the first time I saw Ashcroft live back in the early 2000’s. He was full of energy and enthusiasm then and still has exactly that same stage presence some 15 years later. By far one of the best songwriters and musicians of his era, Ashcroft continues to excite his fans and produce songs to remember. Easily the best gig of 2019 so far.

Tickets are still available for many of the remaining venues.

NICK RALPH