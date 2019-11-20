Romesh Ranganathan adds third date at Southsea's King Theatre - here's how to get tickets

STAND-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan has announced he will be returning to Portsmouth for a third date on his tour next year.

He will now do an extra show at the Kings Theatre in Southsea on Monday, June 1 due to demand.

Romesh Ranganathan has announced a third date in Portsmouth as part of his The Cynics's Mixtape tour

Romesh had previously announced two dates at the venue for Monday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 25.

READ MORE: Romesh Ranganathan announces tour dates in Portsmouth

Tickets for the third Cynics Mixtape show in Portsmouth went on sale this morning and can be purchased on the Kings Theatre’s website.

The comedian has billed the tour as his brutally honest show yet.

He has starred in a series of TV shows from Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan to appearances on A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh as well as the Reluctant Landlord.

READ MORE: Josh Widdicombe, Kings Theatre, Southsea, REVIEW: 'Catch him if you get the chance'

The show will see Romesh put showbiz aside to deliver a ‘carefully curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since the last tour, including why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him’.

Tickets for the show cost £26 for Band A – and they went on sale at 10am today.

You can purchase them by clicking this link.