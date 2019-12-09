Romesh Ranganathan announces fourth date at Portsmouth's King Theatre

STAND-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan has announced a fourth date in Portsmouth as part of his nationwide tour next year.

He will do an extra show at the Kings Theatre on Tuesday, June 2 due to demand.

Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Portsmouth for four tour dates next year

Romesh originally announced two dates at the venue for Monday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 25, but last month announced a third datre on Monday, June 1.

Tickets for the third Cynics Mixtape show in Portsmouth can be purchased on the Kings Theatre’s website.

The comedian has billed the tour as his brutally honest show yet.

He has starred in a series of TV shows from Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan to appearances on A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh as well as the Reluctant Landlord.

The show will see Romesh put showbiz aside to deliver a ‘carefully curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since the last tour, including why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him’.