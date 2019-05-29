Rum and cocktail festivals come to Portsmouth Guildhall

WHATEVER your tipple of choice, there’s a pair of events coming to Portsmouth Guildhall which could help quench your thirst.

On Friday, June 7, it’s the Rock’n’Rum Festival, then the following day, it’s the turn of the Cocktail Festival.

The first Cocktail Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall in April 2018. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The two days promise local fare along with top bands and contrasting atmospheres.

Co-owners Lucy Penketh and Emma Lyford held the first Cocktail Festival last year, and with that selling out they wanted to expand this time.

Rock’n’Rum will feature music from Noasis, providing a tribute to one of the biggest bands of the Britpop era, Oasis; Those Restless Knights covering classics old and new, with a rock/funk edge and then there’s a punk-pop paradise courtesy of Blink Daze, with songs by Green Day, Blink 182, Sum 41 and many more.

The Portsmouth Distillery, Cloven Hoof Rum, Bacardi and Dead Man’s Fingers will all have stations where you can chat to the brands about their products, try some free samples and buy the products to collect on your way home.

The Cocktail Festival will feature masterclasses, cocktail fountains, prosecco pick’n’mix sponsored by Popaball, a mojito station and much more.

There will be music from Amba Tremain, Those Restless Knights, Rachael Hawnt, The Smiley Campbell Band, Luke Ferry with Flamingo Boss hosting.

Lucy said: ‘Last year went so well, we wanted to add a Friday night session.

‘We thought by offering different musical genres that it would open it up to a wider audience.

‘We’ve got quite a few local rum distilleries, so it’s another great way to champion our wonderful city.’

Manic Stage Productions will be providing entertainment at both days.

Both days are proudly single-use plastic-free. Timeless Tubes will be selling their metal straws and Turtle Straws’ wheat straws will feature on the bars. Tickets cost from £15 to £30.

