Russell Kane, Kings Theatre, Southsea, REVIEW: 'It is like a comedic exorcist has taken over his body'

If you don’t like hip thrusts then you won’t like Russell Kane.

As soon as he takes to the stage as part of his nationwide tour The Fast and The Curious at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, it is like a comedic exorcist has taken over his body.

The audience quickly learn that this is his style; physical comedy mixed with accents, body spasms and mainly stories about his wife’s drunken antics.

If anything can unite a room of Brits, it is drunken stories – especially ones that involve Prince Charles…

But just as we feel at ease knowing we all agree that drinking at 10 in the morning on holiday is acceptable, the room is divided once more.

Yes, Brexit.

Russell Kane, a multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter, couldn’t help but delve into the many layers of Britain’s EU exit and make it into a joke – not hard as I am sure we can all agree – but if you can’t laugh about it, you will cry and so we did.

The nearly two-hour show didn’t feel long enough to get all of Russell’s takes on the world but he definitely did get through a number of subjects at break-neck speed.

His style of comedy surely isn’t for the faint-hearted or those who may be hard of hearing as he rattles through the confusing and anxious world of social media, family psychics and devil children.

But unlike some other comedians I have seen who take their spiel across the nation with barely a nod to the location in which they are in, Russell seems different.

He knows the people of Southsea pretend they don’t live in Portsmouth, that we are a proud military city and there are some strong feelings towards the other city up the other end of the M27.

People laugh about what they know and Russell seems to take the time to know the people.