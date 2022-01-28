Saga: How can you read Saga Issue 55? When was it published, how long was the Image Comic series on hiatus, can you read Saga online and how much does the issue cost

Created by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Fiona Staples, it was first published in 2012.

It tells the story of ‘two lovers from long-warring extraterrestrial races, Alana and Marko, fleeing authorities from both sides of a galactic war as they struggle to care for their newborn daughter, Hazel’.

Saga is published by Image Comics and is a monthly series.

Saga issue 55 cover. Picture: Image Comics

However there was a long hiatus between issue 54 and the newly published issue 55.

The series has sold over 6.8 million copies to date across all formats, has been translated into 20 languages.

Here’s all you need to know about how to read Saga issue 55.

When was Saga Issue 55 published?

Saga returned from its long hiatus on January 26 with issue 55.

How can you read the new Saga comic?

Saga issue 55 can be purchased from comic book stores – if you want a physical copy.

It can also be purchased via Amazon Kindle store and ComiXology.

Can you read Saga Issue 55 online?

The issue can be purchased via Amazon Kindle store and ComiXology – so it can be read on your phone, tablet, laptop and Amazon Kindle.

How much does the issue cost?

It is on sale for $2.99.

Is there a description for Saga Issue 55?

On Image Comics website it says: ‘At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back and here to kick off a NEW STORY ARC! So, where the hell have they been?

‘As thanks for fans’ endless patience, the SAGA team is proud to return with a double-length issue—44 pages of story for the regular $2.99 price point—without variant covers or gimmicky renumbering.

‘Just more pulse-pounding adventure, heart-wrenching character drama, and gloriously graphic sex and violence, as SAGA begins the second half the series and the most epic chapter yet!’

How long was Saga on hiatus?

The series went on hiatus after issue 54 in July 2018 – so almost four years ago.

