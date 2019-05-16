Have your say

Sean Paul has recorded a special video message for fans ahead of his set at next week’s South Central Festival.

The Jamacian rapper is scheduled to appear on the main stage on Saturday at the new Portsmouth festival.

Sean Paul will be performing at South Central Festival

The festival will take place at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham on May 25 and May 26.

Other headliners include Craig David and John Newman, who will be performing on the Saturday, and Boy George, who is headlining the main stage on the second day.

Sean Paul is famous for his two hit singles Get Busy and Temperature.

He has also featured in other hit singers with chart-topping artists including Beyonce (Baby Boy) and Clean Bandit (Rockabye).

There are still tickets available for next week’s festival, and can be bought via the event website.

A day ticket for Saturday starts at £44.50 and a ticket for Sunday starts at £39.50.

There is also the option of a weekend saver ticket (starting from £69.50 per person) and there are other costs for camping.

For more information and to book tickets go to the South Central Festival website.