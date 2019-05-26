Shakespeare’s comedy Two Gentlemen of Verona opens Titchfield Festival Theatre’s Bard at The Barn season

Two Gentlemen of Verona, one of William Shakespeare’s earliest plays, is the opener of the 2019 Bard at the Barn season in Titchfield.

Best friends Valentine and Proteus are in love, but fickle Proteus likes Valentine’s girl Silvia – poor Julia sets out to sort things out! Valentine elopes gets caught and banished…confused?

What are the chances that Valentine will be pursued by Silvia, and Silvia by Proteus, and Proteus by Julia, and that all will be waited upon – after a fashion – by their servants Speed and Launce and even Launce’s dog, Crab?

This riotous production is led by a joyful ensemble of players who will delight with songs, romance, music and chaos, and hurl Shakespeare’s anarchic comedy into the wonderful setting of Verona, aka The Great Barn, the ideal place to see Shakespeare’s work performed.

Director Abi Linnartz acted in the very first TFT production at the Great Barn – Much Ado About Nothing in 2001 – and makes her directorial debut here.

Abi says: ‘The Great Barn has been completely refurbished this year, with a new stage and oak hayloft and provides a stunning location for Two Gentlemen of Verona.

‘Unlike many other productions which have often used a more contemporary approach to the story, all the actors in our production will perform in Tudor costumes against a traditional setting.

‘Many people consider Two Gentlemen of Verona to be one of the bard’s first ever plays and there are many references in the dialogue to themes that Shakespeare returned to later in his writing which I find really interesting.

‘I love the open air feel of The Great Barn – and I know that audiences will really enjoy the exciting and versatile new staging. It promises to be a fantastic start to the summer season.’

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Titchfield Festival Theatre

May 28-June 6

titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com