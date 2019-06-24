Show inside the Round Tower will teach children about the dangers of plastic on marine life

A SHOW will seek to teach young children about the dangers of plastic on marine life.

Actors from Todos Teatro will use physical theatre and puppetry to perform Turtles Don't Like Plastic at the Round Tower on Saturday and Sunday.

The hour-long show is inspired by the Pacific trash vortex – a vast patch of plastic pollution in the north Pacific.

It will be followed by a workshop where children can use recycled materials to make their own sea creature puppet.

Organisers say the show is aimed at families with children aged three and above, while the workshop is ideal for youngsters aged four to seven.

There will be two showings on both Saturday and Sunday, at 11am and 1pm.

Tickets start at £2.50 and can be purchased by copying tinyurl.com/y3o3yuq2 and pasting it into a new browser window.