Sin, Sound Skape and a Tonic fundraiser all feature in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

Tonight over at Drift on Palmerston Road, EventConnect begin a new residency from 10pm until 2am and kick things off with a night dedicated to house music.

EventConnect is a new promotional movement in Portsmouth aiming to bring venues, promoters and artists of many genres together. Expect a fresh selection of talent. Advance tickets are £2.50 (£5 on the door).

More details can be found at facebook.com.

Meanwhile at The Wedgwood Rooms, Sin! is on tonight, from 11pm until 2:30am and will no doubt come with a wide selection of pop anthems from all the decades. Entry is free as usual with Pete Scathe playing metal in Room 2. More details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, Sound Skape return with their residency at Acapulco on Albert Road. DJ Rosso1031 knows how to run exciting fresh house events in Portsmouth as he selects up-and-coming talent from our local scene to play back-to-back bangers from multiple house sub-genres! The line-up includes Rosso himself playing funky house, DJ MB playing garage/UK Bass, Kieran P playing tech house and Octiv who will spin lo-fi house. From 7pm until 11.30pm entry is free and the vibes will be rolling! More details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile in Gosport tomorrow, House Party Events present Club Tropica at The Lounge from 7pm until 1am.

Confirmed DJs are DJ W, Brando, Connor Robinson, Ryan Mears and Audiodice. Tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the door and more details for the event can be found at facebook.com.

And on Sunday, Ted@TheControls takes over Lord John Russell on Albert Road to host No Work On a Sunday in aid of Tonic – Music for Mental Health. Tonic is a great local charity and Ted will play the finest selection of reggae, dub and deep dubstep classics from 4pm until 8pm. The event is in support of Ted as he plans to skydive from 10,000 feet in aid of Tonic. It’s a great opportunity to support mental health in Portsmouth, with more details at facebook.com.