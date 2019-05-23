Have your say

PORTSMOUTH’s newest music festival is set to be a weekend packed full of big names.

However there is a late addition joining the previously announced stars such as Sean Paul, Craig David and Boy George.

The Checkatrade Trophy will be at South Central Festival this weekend

South Central Festival announced yesterday that the Checkatrade Trophy will be making an appearance this weekend.

The prize from Pompey’s triumph over Sunderland at Wembley at the end of March will be at King George V playing fields on Sunday and fans will be able to have their photos taken with it.

In a post on Facebook, South Central Festival said: ‘Huge news just in!

‘We’ve teamed up with Portsmouth Football Club to throw the biggest end of season bash in the UK!

‘The Checkatrade Trophy will be making an appearance from 12pm-4pm on Sunday, so Pompey fans can have their photo taken with the club’s most recent piece of silverware.

‘Come and celebrate an epic season for Pompey at South Central Festival!’

Just in case you needed any more reasons to grab a last minute ticket for this weekend’s festival.

