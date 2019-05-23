Have your say

THE sun has been shining in Portsmouth for most of the week as spring comes into full swing.

But with the maiden South Central Festival – and the bank holiday – fast approaching, the question remains will the good weather hold up?

Boy George will be performing at South Central Festival 2019

Launching in the city for the first time between May 25 and May 26 in King George V playing fields in Cosham, the festival will feature the likes of Boy George, Craig David and Sean Paul.

The Checkatrade Trophy will also be making an appearance at South Central over the weekend.

Here’s what the latest Met Office is predicting:

Friday

The current forecast for Friday looks very similar to the last few days.

There will be a high of 20C and a low of 13C in Portsmouth.

While the Met Office is saying that there will be sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Saturday

For the first day of South Central Festival, the forecasters are predicting fine weather.

The Met Office is expecting a high of 18C and a low of 12C, so it should feel pleasant throughout the day.

It will be sunny in intervals with cloudy weather by nighttime.

According to the Met Office forecast rain is not expected on Saturday.

Sunday

On day two of South Central in Cosham, the Met Office is predicting cloudy weather.

There will be a high of 17C and a low of 11C, continuing the pleasant conditions from the first day, according to the current forecast.

The Met Office aren’t predicting rain for the Sunday, so it doesn’t look like it will be a wash out.

Forecasters have predicted that there is only a 10 per cent chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Monday

Rain could be set to fall on bank holiday Monday, but fortunately this is after the festival has finished.

Met Office is predicting light rain between 1pm and 4pm, while there will be sunny spells interspersed with cloudy weather throughout the rest of the day.

There will be a high of 16C and a low of 10C.