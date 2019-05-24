Have your say

A BRAND new festival will launch in Portsmouth for the first time this weekend.

South Central Festival is coming to the King George V playing fields in Cosham over the late May bank holiday weekend.

South Central Festival 2019

Craig David, Boy George, Sean Paul, Sigma, John Newman and all will be playing the new festival over the next two days.

South Central Festival has revealed a full list of items that you are banned from bringing into the festival grounds.

Here is what you need to know:

What items are prohibited at South Central?

If you've bought your ticket for the festival next month, here is the full list of things you are banned from bringing in with you:

- Aerosols

- Air Horns

- Alcohol

- Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

- Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

- Audio Recorders

- Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment

- Chinese or Sky Lanterns

- Excessive amounts of food or cigarettes may be refused entry to the site

- Fireworks

- Flares

- Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks

- Glass

- Illegal substances

- Knives

- Large Umbrellas or Flag Poles

- Legal Highs

- Medications - unless in sealed, unbroken packaging

- Megaphones

- Nitrous Oxide

- Open and sealed containers of liquid/water/soft drinks/food etc

- Portable Laser Equipment or Pens

- Smoke Canisters

- Sound systems

- Spray Cans

- Un-authorised Professional Film or Video Equipment

- Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

Are there any other items you aren't allowed to bring in to the festival?

You are not allowed to bring any food into South Central Festival, however there will be a variety of food and drink available once inside the festival.

No fires or BBQs on site.

There is also Free drinking water available on site.

The taking of photographs and footage for commercial use is prohibited unless arranged with the event organisers.

While they do allow cameras and tripods, very large lenses are not permitted.