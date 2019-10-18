Southsea's The Wild Claims grow from duo to trio as they hit The Edge of The Wedge

Southsea band The Wild Claims make their long-awaited return to live action after nearly a year, with a headline show at the Edge Of The Wedge on Saturday, October 19.

Since their last outing at Icebreaker Festival 2019 in January, the two-piece garage rockers have expanded their sound and their number with the addition of former Foxer bassist Sam Cutbush.

There is history here, as Sam and frontman Ben Longley were bandmates in Portsmouth indie group Porcelain Coins a decade ago.

In the intervening years, Ben has lived and performed in Berlin between exploring Europe and India, and drummer Simon Lopez helped establish Tricorn as one of the south’s finest and loudest hard rock bands, supporting heavyweights such as Truckfighters and Karma To Burn as well as touring the UK and Greece.

Musically, The Wild Claims have built a reputation as an incredibly high-energy outfit, and Ben’s passionate delivery of lyrics around politics, human rights and environmental topics give the band an added edge.

This edge will be proudly on display at the Edge. Entry is £4 and support comes from The Deckards, Hot Juice and Igloo.

Doors 8pm at the Southsea venue. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk