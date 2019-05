The spectacular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens to the world at the Florida based theme park tomorrow (May 31) – but if you are considering a trip across the pond to visit. Here’s a sneek peak at what you can expect.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Inside the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, which opens on Friday and transports guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the franchise's planet of Batuu

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Storm Troopers on the march in Black Spire Outpost at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge You can step inside the famous Millennium Falcon when you visit Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Galaxy's Edge is the first section of a Disney Park designed to integrate with a mobile app.

