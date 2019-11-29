Stormzy announces south coast show for his 2020 world tour - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

STORMZY will be hitting the road for a mammoth world tour next year – and it includes a show on the south coast.

The Grime star will be touring the globe in 2020 in support of his sophomore album ‘Heavy is the Head’ which is due out in December.

Stormzy has announced a south coast show. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

He will be playing shows across the world with the UK and Ireland leg of the tour taking place next September.

It will start with two back to back shows in London and finish with a show in Bournemouth.

Here’s what you need to know if you are planning on going:

Where is Stormzy touring?

The world tour will start in Europe in February and end in Nigeria in October 2020 and includes 13 shows UK and Ireland.

They are:

- London – Thursday, September 3

- London – Friday, September 4

- Dublin – Tuesday, September 8

- Glasgow – Thursday, September 10

- Newcastle – Friday, September 11

- Leeds – Saturday, September 12

- Liverpool – Sunday, September 13

- Sheffield – Wednesday, September 16

- Manchester – Thursday, September 17

- Nottingham – Friday, September 18

- Birmingham – Saturday, September 19

- Cardiff – Monday, September 21

- Bournemouth – Tuesday, September 22

Is there a pre-sale?

Yes there will be and for early access to tickets pre-order ‘Heavy Is The Head' from Stormzy’s official website by 9am on Tuesday, December 3.

You can purchase the album here.

When do tickets go on general sale?

Tickets for the Bournemouth show and the rest of the UK and Ireland tour go on sale next Friday.

They will be available from 9am on December 6.

You can purchase the tickets from Ticketmaster's website by clicking this link here.