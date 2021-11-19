The BBC announced today that Cynthia Erivo will replace Craig Revel Horwood on the judging panel this weekend.

Cynthia, who is an Oscar nominee and Broadway star, will soon play Elpheba in the big screen release of hit theatre show, Wicked.

She will be sat on the Strictly judging panel amongst Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Revel Horwood will be absent from the show this weekend.

The actress is an acclaimed theatre star and appeared in Broadway’s revival of the Sister Act UK Tour, The Colour Purple and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

She has previously been nominated for the best actress Oscar and the best original song Oscar for the film Harriet.

Cynthia said: ‘I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for musicals week.

‘Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one.

‘I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.’

The BBC stated that Craig is now self isolating and will be absent from this weekend’s musical-themed episodes.

He is expected to return to the show the following week after his period of self-isolation ends.

Craig is the latest Strictly star to test positive for Coronavirus after Loose Women star Judi Love, who was the fifth contestant to be eliminated, was the most recent celebrity to have tested positive.

Comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell left the show over the TV star's ill health in October.

SEE ALSO: Why comedian Robert Webb was forced to leave the competition and whether he will be replaced on the show

Robert, who had open heart surgery two years ago, began to feel Covid:19 symptoms and was advised to leave the show by his doctor.

Last month, McFly star Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden returned to the show after testing positive for the virus.

The pair missed weeks of the show due to isolating.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens this weekend, with the Saturday show airing at 6:35pm and the Sunday results show airing at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron