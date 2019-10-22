Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood to bring All Balls and Glitter to Portsmouth

A judge from hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing is set to bring his new show to Portsmouth.

Craig Revel Horwood who has been part of the show since its inception in 2004 will be doing the Foxtrot into the Kings Theatre in Southsea on June 21, 2020.

All Balls and Glitter is the Strictly star’s first solo tour.

READ MORE: Blast Off Tour 2020: how to get tickets to the retro festival

Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

He has added this extra date in Portsmouth to his tour following a visit to the Kings Theatre this month, where he saw his Strictly friends Ian Waite and Vincent Simone perform in their Ballroom Boys show.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about HMS Sultan bonfire night display

The show will start at 7.30pm on June 21, 2020.

You can book tickets on the Kings Theatre’s website by clicking this link here.