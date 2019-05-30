The Bodyguard,  Mayflower, Southampton, REVIEW: 'Fans of the film and the Queen of the Night won’t be disappointed'

Based on the film of the same name, The Bodyguard is jam-packed with Whitney Houston songs.

The 1992 romantic thriller, featuring the late, great songstress, lends itself well to the stage with her catalogue of crowd-pleasing hits including How Will I Know and I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The show got off to an explosive start, quite literally, as a bullet firing in the opening scene shocked the Mayflower into silence.

X Factor winner, Alexandra Burke, stars as superstar Rachel Marron. Interestingly enough, she doesn’t even acknowledge the television talent show that catapulted her to fame in her programme notes. Unsurprisingly, her vocals are fantastic; as proved every Saturday night over 10 years ago. She’s particularly impressive in the ballads and her show-stepping rendition of I Will Always Love You is something to behold.

Micah Richardson as Nicki Marron was equal to her in their wonderful Run to You duet. Meanwhile, Benoit Marechal delighted as Frank Farmer, the role made famous by Kevin Costner. Clearly popular with the women in the audience, Phil Atkinson got pulses raising as the Stalker; his impressive physique somewhat detracting from his sinister character.

Young Bong-Ra Ndizi was simply adorable as Fletcher, Rachel’s son.

With clever staging, impressive set design and slick choreography, I was very impressed throughout.

Fans of the film and the Queen of the Night won’t be disappointed.

Until June 8.