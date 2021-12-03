The all-singing, all-dancing competition has been a huge hit on our screens for the last three seasons as celebrities hide their identities as they perform in wacky costumes.

After the contestants’ performances, the judges’ panel will take a guess on who they think is behind the mask.

One singer is eliminated each week with the crowd chanting 'take it off!' as the celebrity unveils their identity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masked Singer will return to our screens soon. Pictured: (L-R) Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Picture: ©ITV

The show pulled in over 10 million views at its peak last season as the nation tuned in to see who was the masked singer.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest series:

When will the show return?

The show will be back on our screens for its third series in January 2022.

The exact start date is yet to be confirmed but given the show's typical Saturday air date, the show is looking likely to launch on January 1,2022 which is New Year's Day.

Will the judges return?

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathon Ross will return to the panel in the next series as they try to work out who is under each mask.

Joel Dommett will come back to host the show as viewers are blown away by the celebrity performances.

It is not yet known whether there will be guest judges for the new series.

Have the new costumes been announced?

There is an array of new costumes for the next series which are sure to distract viewers as they try and work out who is behind the mask.

The 12 costumes include a doughnut, traffic cone, mushroom, penguin, chandelier, panda, firework, snow leopard, penguin, Robo-bunny, lionfish and bagpipes.

The costumes are made by Plunge Creations who are based in Brighton.

Who won the last season?

Joss Stone went on to win the second season of The Masked Singer UK.

She hid her identity as she performed as ‘Sausage’, with singer Ne-Yo finishing in second as 'Badger' and JLS singer Aston Merrygold placing third as 'Robin'.

How will I be able to watch the show?

When the release date is announced, viewers will be able to watch the singing competition on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday nights.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron