The Southsea Alternative Choir at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea REVIEW: 'Always my favourite show of the year'

It seems a long time since the scorching Victorious Festival, when The Southsea Alternative Choir last graced the stage six times over the weekend

It was with eager anticipation that the full house awaited their annual Christmas show, raising funds for Portsmouth-based mental health charity, Tonic.

The Southsea Alternative Choir at The Wedgewood Rooms, December 14, 2019. Picture by Paul Windsor

Opening with Primal Scream's Country Girl, the opening set was a smorgasboard of ’60s and ’70s singalongs from the likes of Elton John, The Jam and The Monkees among others,

During the interval there was was an auction of one of artist Trevor Toghill's Pop Art canvases to add to the impressive fundraising evening.

The second set began with a storming version of Bobby Fuller's I Fought The Law, which was made famous by The Clash. But it was the addition of the three best female vocalists in Portsmouth that added the cream to the evening.

Taking lead vocals on Aretha Franklin’s Natural Woman, Khaleda Brophy Harmer sent a shiver down your spine, Natasha Alladin added a ballsy Movin’ On Up – the second song of the evening from Primal Scream. But it was the ubiquitous Fairytale of New York with Jim Lines fighting it out with Meg Linford that stole the show.

A rousing encore of Fat Boy Slim’s Praise You (surely he must be a shoe-in for Victorious Festival?), Prince’s Raspberry Beret and finally the traditional set closer of Wham’s Last Christmas finished off what will always be my favourite show of the year.