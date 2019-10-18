The Strange Tale of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel – shows coming to the Portsmouth area

Book your seat now for these upcoming shows.

The Strange Tale of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel at Chichester Minerva Theatre, January 21-25, 2020

In 1910 the unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail for New York. In Charlie Chaplin’s highly detailed autobiography Stan Laurel is never mentioned. Stan talked about Charlie all his life…

Tom Stade at the New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, February 8, 2020

Following his last smash-hit UK tour and direct from this year’s Edinburgh festival Tom is back on the road with a new show, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.

The kids have moved out and Tom’s embracing change with his usual spirit…

Madama Butterfly at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, March 28, 2020

Opera International presents An Ellen Kent Production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly tells the heartbreaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results.

kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Riverdance at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, April 14-18, 2020

A powerful reinvention of this beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy of its Irish dance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the groundbreaking show.

The 25th anniversary show catapults Riverdance into the 21st century and will completely immerse you in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

For more information and tickets, go to mayflower.org.uk or call (023) 8071 1811.

My Cousin Rachel at Chichester Festival Theatre, January 28-February 1, 2020

Murderess, seducer, thief, enchantress – or merely a woman trying to survive?

The alluring, exotic and unconventional Countess Rachel Sangalletti travels from Florence to the Ashley Estate in Cornwall, home of her recently deceased husband. Her presence in the house brings about suspicions and uncontrollable desires in young Philip, cousin and heir to the Ashley home.

Feverish passion battles reason in this classic Gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the rock-ribbed Cornish coast.