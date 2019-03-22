Book your seat now.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, July 13 and 14

Direct from the West End, The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be coming to the stage with the adaption of the classic tale of tea-time mayhem. The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mum are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they don’t expect to see is a big, stripy tiger!

That Parking Show at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, May 11

Witness a hilarious, acrobatic show in the car park where a parking row escalates to full-blown war as two cars vie for one parking spot.

Bonnets pop, roofs peel open and everything starts to unhinge.

For more information on the event, go to thespring.co.uk or call (023) 9247 2700.

Paul Zerdin’s Puppet Party at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, October 11

Paul Zerdin and his puppet family will be returning to the stage with new characters, some hilarious audience participation – and a talking ice cream – with his master puppeteering, state of the art wizardry and a unique blend of comedy.

newtheatreroyal.com

Kinky Boots at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, September 3-14

Kinky Boots takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

With the shoe factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola – a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Starring West End’s Kayi Ushe as Lola, he will be joined by Paula Lane as Lauren and Joel Harper Jackson who will be playing Charlie Price.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to mayflower.org.uk or call the box office on (023) 8071 1811. Ticket prices vary.

The Deep Blue Sea at Chichester Festival Theatre, June 21-July 27

It’s 1951. In her flat, Hester Collyer’s neighbours find her unconscious; she has taken an overdose in front of the gas fire. Their only option is to notify her husband...

But Hester left her husband to embark upon a passionate love affair with dashing ex-RAF pilot, Freddie Page.

What has happened in her life to make her want to end it? And can she bring herself to go on living?

This play offers a devastating examination of the adverse forces of love and solitude. Rattigan based the play in part on the tragic outcome of his own clandestine love affair and created one of the twentieth century’s finest leading roles for a woman.