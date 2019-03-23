A THEATRICAL piece put together from scratch by a group of young performers will be on show for all to see in Havant next week.

At the Spring Arts Centre in East Street, a group from Theatre Inc will be performing ‘The Goldfish’ – a show that will combine the skills of musical theatre, dance and acting.

Theatre Inc is a specialist company that works alongside young performers living with disabilities, to develop independent life skills and create theatre that defies the audience’s expectations.

The group provides a unique progression opportunity for those who have left mainstream education and are not ready for employment but still want to learn and develop their skills.

A mix of improvisation and creative writing workshops helped the youngsters to put together the show.

The story of the show tells of trapped occupants in a strange room, with no memory of the outside world, who are trying to figure out the significance of a new arrival to their surreal world.

The youngsters will be taking to the stage at the Spring Arts Centre on Tuesday, March 26, starting at 7pm.

Tickets are £10, and £8 for concessions.

To book tickets people can call the Spring Arts Centre on (023) 9247 2700.