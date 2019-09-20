Tickets for Jack Whitehall in Portsmouth next month go on sale this morning - here's how to get them

Jack Whitehall has announced he will be coming to Portsmouth for a show next month.

The comedian and actor is hitting the road for his new tour Stood Up which will take him to arenas across the country including The O2 in London.

However he will also be doing four extra warm up shows including one at the Guildhall in Portsmouth.

Whitehall will be coming to the city centre venue in just over a month’s time on Monday, October 21.

He said: ‘I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.’

This is not the first time the comedian has come to Portsmouth for a show, he also played the Guildhall in January 2017.

After adding a second date in the city he tweeted at the time asking fans for suggestions for what he could do in Pompey as he was ‘making a weekend of it’.

Staff at the Spinnaker Tower and Mary Rose Museum have both invited the star to visit them.

Rich Thomas replied: ‘Go to Gunwharf Quays or to Albert Road for a curry!’

Since his last visit to Portsmouth, Whitehall has starred in Travels With My Father with his dad Michael Whitehall on Netflix with the third season having just premiered.

Tickets for the show at the Guildhall will go on general sale at 10am today and will be available from Ticketmaster’s website – click this link here.