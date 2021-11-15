Tiger King Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

Tiger King will make a comeback to streaming platform Netflix this month with even more mayhem in store for the cast.

The show was the series on everyone's lips last year, with the documentary series following the bitter feud between private zoo owner Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, who is Big Cat Rescue's CEO.

Fans invested in the drama at the start of the 2020 lockdown saw accusations of animal abuse and even murder in the first series of the show.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest instalment of Tiger King:

When will season two be released?

The first season of Tiger King was watch by over 34.3 million people during its first 10 days of release.

Fans of the show are eager to see more into the life of the Tiger King and will not have to wait much longer for their drama fix.

Tiger King 2 will pick up right where the show ended in series one and the new series promises to shed light on the lives of those who took part in the first series and how their lives have changed since March 2020.

The second season of the show will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, November 17.

The first season is still available to the streaming platform if you wish to catch up on the drama before the new series.

What will happen in the second season?

The official synopsis details what will happen in the latest instalment of the drama.

Joe Exotic is behind bars and Carole Baskin is closing in on the ownership of his zoo.

New revelations will emerge on the secrets of America's notorious big cat owners and oe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot.

The Tiger King star is also currently battling cancer.

Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson will return for the new season and Carole Baskin appears in the trailer.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO has been critical on the original series, which implies that unused or old footage may be shown in season two.

Is there a trailer?

The trailer launched a few weeks ago and showed viewers that season one barely scratched the surface on what drama has taken place.

The trailer shows that season two could look further into what happened to Carole Baskin's husband and will see Joe Exotic attempt to seek a pardon from former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Will there be a season three?

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether Tiger King will be back for a third season but a new series could be announced following the release of the second instalment.

