Victorious Festival is back again this year with a great line up.

Victorious Festival is to take place this year after last years event was cancelled due to Coronavirus.

The musical extravaganza, which is being held over August bank holiday weekend (27-29 August), will have the likes of The Streets and Madness headlining the event.

We have compiled together the perfect guide for easy camping at the music festival, from where the campsite is to how you can still get tickets.

Here's our guide to everything you need to know about camping at Victorious Festival in 2021.

Can I still get tickets for camping?

There are still tickets for weekend camping available online.

Standard camping:

For 18 years+ only, adult tickets for weekend camping are £155 with a £15.50 booking fee.

Family zone:

The family zone is for all ages, but those under 18 will need to be accompanied by someone who is 25+. Adult tickets are £155, 13-17 years are £140, those between the ages of 5-12 are £34 and under 5's tickets are £4. These prices are all excluding booking fees.

Accessible zone:

This zone is for those with accessible needs such as wheelchair users. Tickets are the same price as the family zone.

Weekend campervan and boutique tent tickets are now sold out. For more information on premium upgrades, click here.

Where is the campsite?

The campsite this year is offsite at Farlington Playing Fields, Eastern Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire. PO6 1UW.

This site offers a flat grassy field which is perfect for camping and is situated just off the M27 /A27. This campsite is a short, free bus journey away from the music festival. Victorious will be offering a free “Camp and Ride” service for those who are staying at the playing fields.

How long does the shuttle service take?

The camping wristband will allow you to use the free shuttle bus service as many times as you like during your time at the festival. The journey from campsite to festival arena will take approximately 30-40 minutes each way.

What are the opening times for the campsite?

Friday: 10.00-01:00am

Saturday: 08:00-01:00am

Sunday: 08:00-01:00am

Monday: The campsite closes at 12:00pm.

What facilities are at the campsite?

There are many facilities available at the campsite such as:

-Toilets

-Showers

-Food and coffee stalls

-24hour security

-Medical and Welfare presence

-General lighting

-Cooking/BBQ areas

-Rubbish disposal area

-Camp & Ride service to the festival

What items are prohibited from the campsite?

You are not permitted to bring any of the following:

-Weapons or anything that can be interpreted as a weapon

-Drugs or illegal substances such as NOS/ Nitrous Oxide

-Chinese lanterns, fireworks, torches or flares

-Camping gas canisters about 5kg

-Generators of any kind

-Portable/chemical toilets

-Beanbags

-Any glass/glass bottles

-Lasers or airhorns

-Sound systems

-Pets (with exception of Guide/Assistance dogs)

How much alcohol can you bring?

Only those over 18 with a valid form of ID (Challenge 25 will be operating) can bring alcohol onto the campsite. Guests over the legal drinking age can bring:

-1 crate (24 cans) of beer or cider

-OR the equivalent of 2 x 70cl bottles of wine

-OR 1 wine box

-OR the equivalent of 1 x 70cl bottle of spirits

Guests are also politely asked to clear up any rubbish and waste from the campsite and to take home any large items such as tents, chairs, disposable BBQ's, etc.

