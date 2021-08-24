Victorious Festival is back this year on August bank holiday weekend.

The festival, which takes place on Southsea Common, is sure to be bigger than ever with an impressive line up after Covid:19 restrictions cancelled last years event.

But if you haven’t got round to purchasing your tickets yet, you might be wondering if you still have time to get your hands on one.

We have pulled together a handy guide to answer all your Victorious Festival ticket questions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know:

When and where does the festival take place?

The festival will be held on Southsea Common and will have many stages, including stages on nearby Castle Field. The festival will take place over August bank holiday weekend (27-29 August 2021).

Are tickets available for Victorious Festival?

Yes, you can still purchase tickets for the festival – it has yet to sell out.

What about payment plan options?

There was an option to split the cost of your ticket up over a payment plan – but this option has now sold out.

Where can I buy tickets?

The best place to acquire tickets for the festival is via its website.

Tickets range from day tickets, weekend tickets, weekend tent camping and premium upgrades. Weekend campervan tickets are now sold out online.

How much are tickets?

There is a range in prices for tickets, depending on how many days you want to attend, if you are looking to camp and more.

Day tickets:

Friday – day tickets are £40 for adults, £8 for children between 5 and 12 years old, £1 for those under 5 and car parking is £15 online. Booking fee will also be added at checkout.

Saturday and Sunday – adult day tickets are £50 (booking fee again added at check out) each, with all child tickets and car parking remaining the same price as Friday.

Weekend tickets:

These tickets include entry to all three days of the festival. Camping and accommodation are not included.

Adult standard weekend tickets are £135, 5yrs-12 yrs are £24, under 5s are £3 and weekend car parking is £40. Booking fees will also be added at check out.

Premium upgrades:

There are also premium upgrades available for Friday and Sunday, with Friday adult prices being £30 and Sunday adult upgrades being £55. Premium upgrades for Saturday and the full weekend are sold out.

These premium upgrade tickets include side gate entrance to the festival, access to an undercover viewing platform and access to the premium enclosure which includes a variety of bars, toilets and food traders.

The premium upgrade does not include food and drink at the festival and you will still require a regular ticket for access to the event.

You can find tickets for Victorious Festival 2021 here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.