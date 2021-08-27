Victorious Festival 2021: When are the last trains after Victorious Festival?

Victorious Festival is finally here!

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:47 pm
Portsmouth and Southsea station

The musical extravaganza is finally back again this year, after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid:19 restrictions. The weekend promises an array of great music and good times for all, with Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood headlining the event.

All you need to know about Victorious Festival 2021

Thousands of festival goers will descend to Portsmouth over the bank holiday, with some choosing to commute by train.

Victorious Festival is almost here in Portsmouth.

Here is everything you need to know about the last train times over the weekend.

Friday

Havant- 11:41pm

Rowland's Castle- 11:41pm

Petersfield- 11:41pm

Fareham- 11:58pm

Portchester- 11:58pm

Hedge End- 11:58pm

Eastleigh- 11:58pm

Winchester- 11:58pm

Brighton- 10:40pm

London Waterloo- 10:19pm

Saturday

Havant- 11:34pm

Rowland's Castle- 11:34pm

Petersfield- 11:34pm

Fareham- 11:41pm

Portchester- 11:41pm

Hedge End- 11:41pm

Eastleigh- 11:41pm

Winchester- 11:41pm

Brighton- 10:40pm

London Waterloo- 10:19pm

Sunday

Havant- 11:10pm

Rowland's Castle- 10.48pm

Petersfield- 10.:48pm

Fareham- 11.47pm

Portchester- 11:47pm

Hedge End- 11:47pm

Eastleigh- 11:47pm

Winchester- 10:17pm

Brighton- 10:01pm

London Waterloo- 10:32pm

