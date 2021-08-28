Victorious Festival 2021: When are the last trains after Victorious Festival Day 2?
Victorious Festival is finally here!
The musical extravaganza is finally back again this year, after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid:19 restrictions. The weekend promises an array of great music and good times for all, with Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood headlining the event.
Thousands of festival goers will descend to Portsmouth over the bank holiday, with some choosing to commute by train.
Read More
Here is everything you need to know about the last trains from Portsmouth Harbour this weekend.
Saturday
Havant- 11:34pm
Rowland's Castle- 11:34pm
Petersfield- 11:34pm
Fareham- 11:41pm
Portchester- 11:41pm
Hedge End- 11:41pm
Eastleigh- 11:41pm
Winchester- 11:41pm
Brighton- 10:40pm
London Waterloo- 10:19pm
Sunday
Havant- 11:10pm
Rowland's Castle- 10:48pm
Petersfield- 10:48pm
Fareham- 11:47pm
Portchester- 11:47pm
Hedge End- 11:47pm
Eastleigh- 11:47pm
Winchester- 10:17pm
Brighton- 10:01pm
London Waterloo- 10:32pm