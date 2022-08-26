Victorious Festival 2022 | 23 of the best pictures from the first day on Southsea Common
IT was a fantastic first day at Victorious Festival, with Stereophonics wrapping up a great day of music.
James, Bombay Bicycle Club and Anna Calvi thrilled the crowds who packed out Southsea Common.
And Primal Scream got proceedings off to a high-energy start with their hit-packed set.
There was also entertainment in The World Music Village, with The People’s Lounge.
And the new Neighbourhood Eats area, specifically for local food traders was proving popular.
