Kelly Jones of The Stereophonics performing on the Common Stage on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival 2022 | 23 of the best pictures from the first day on Southsea Common

IT was a fantastic first day at Victorious Festival, with Stereophonics wrapping up a great day of music.

By Chris Broom
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:59 pm

James, Bombay Bicycle Club and Anna Calvi thrilled the crowds who packed out Southsea Common.

And Primal Scream got proceedings off to a high-energy start with their hit-packed set.

There was also entertainment in The World Music Village, with The People’s Lounge.

And the new Neighbourhood Eats area, specifically for local food traders was proving popular.

1. Victorious Festival - day one

Stereophonics performing on the Common Stage on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

2. Victorious Festival - day one

Crowds on the barrier for Bombay Bicycle Club on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

3. Victorious Festival - day one

A fan enjoying Bombay Bicycle Club on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

4. Victorious Festival - day one

Bombay Bicycle Club on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

