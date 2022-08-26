Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Day 3 of Portsmouth festival reaches climax Sam Fender and Anne-Marie headlining
VICTORIOUS festival has returned to Portsmouth and the final acts are due to take to the stage.
The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common on Friday and music-lovers from across the country flocked to opening day.
Some came from as far as York, Manchester and Edinburgh to soak in the spectacle.
Primal Scream started the festival off with a bang, with Stereophonics headlining the Common Stage that evening.
Most Popular
Declan McKenna wrote himself into Portsmouth folklore yesterday following his opening address to the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I wanted to be - Portsmouth baby.’
Memorable moments include HMS Prince of Wales passing Southsea Common during a Sugababes set, with the crowd in full voice.
Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will soon be headlining the Common Stage and the Castle Stages respectively.
Other prominent performers include Nothing But Thieves and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.
Day 3 has seen many highlights, for the right and the wrong reasons.
The dreams of members of the Portsmouth samba drum band, Batala, were made as they performed alongside Sam Ryder.
Others had a less pleasant experience, with so many spectators flocking to the Caste Stage for Sophie Ellis Bexter’s set that some had to be rescued to avoid being crushed.
The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.
You can follow the live blog at the bottom of this article.
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog
Last updated: Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 20:20
Key Events
- It is the final day of Victorious festival today.
- Today, Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will be headlining.
- Other acts performing today include Nothing But Thieves and Sam Ryder.
Heaving crowds at Castle Stage
The crowds were heaving at the Castle Stage at the end of the Sophie Ellis Bexter set, so much so some spectators had to be helped to safety to avoid being crushed.
Plenty of artwork around Victorious today
Crowds are backed up across Southsea Common to see Sophie Ellis Bexter
Big queues for Natty’s!
Massive queues for one of Pompey’s most favourite food shacks.
Sam Fender fans
Hayley and Logan Wicks and Kelly and Jasmin Kerins pose on the Peace & Love sign at the south end of Avenue De Caen.
They have travelled from Southampton to listen to Becky Hill and Sam Fender.
Kelly said: 'We're having a great time so far.'
Castle Field Crowds!
Definitely a sea of people
Big Crowds!
So many fans want to see Sophie Ellis Bestor!
Dub pistols
A picture of Dub Pistols in full flow at Victorious on the Beat and Swing stage.
One driver making his way to Victorious proved not to listen to police when they warned him about his seat belt.
He was given a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt, twice...
Editors are playing a fan favourite hit Munich to the crowd as their last song.