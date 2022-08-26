Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common on Friday and music-lovers from across the country flocked to opening day.

Some came from as far as York, Manchester and Edinburgh to soak in the spectacle.

Primal Scream started the festival off with a bang, with Stereophonics headlining the Common Stage that evening.

The traditional signage high above Castle Field. Picture: Mike Cooter (240822)

Memorable moments include HMS Prince of Wales passing Southsea Common during a Sugababes set, with the crowd in full voice.

Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will soon be headlining the Common Stage and the Castle Stages respectively.

Pictured - Fans enjoying The Wombats. Photos by Alex Shute.

Other prominent performers include Nothing But Thieves and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

Day 3 has seen many highlights, for the right and the wrong reasons.

The dreams of members of the Portsmouth samba drum band, Batala, were made as they performed alongside Sam Ryder.

Others had a less pleasant experience, with so many spectators flocking to the Caste Stage for Sophie Ellis Bexter’s set that some had to be rescued to avoid being crushed.

Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.

The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.