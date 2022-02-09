The Brit Awards were held yesterday which also happened to be the same day as the latest line up announcement for Portsmouth's Victorious Festival took place.

A number of artists who were nominated for and even won awards will be performing at Victorious Festival including Sam Fender, Becky Hill and Anne-Marie.

This year’s Brit Awards was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan at London’s O2 Arena and featured awards such as Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Here is everything you need to know:

Which Brit Award did Sam Fender win last night?

Victorious headline act Sam Fender won the Best Alternative/Rock Act Brit Award last night.

British singer and songwriter Sam Fender (third left) poses on the red carpet upon his arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022.

The singer-songwriter was nominated in three categories including Mastercard's Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

His new award will stand alongside his first Brit that he won back in 2019 for Critics Choice.

Did Becky Hill win Best Dance Act?

Becky Hill swooped the Best Dance Act award at last night's Brits ceremony.

The singer broke down in tears as she accepted the award and thanked her fans as she said: 'This was fan voted for and in the two weeks that people could vote for, I have never been so heart-warmed, I don’t even know if that’s a word, by all of my fans who just wanted to see me do well and support me. Thank you so much for making this a possibility for me.'

The Best Dance Act trophy is Becky's first Brit and she was up against nominees such as Joel Corry, Calvin Harris, Raye, and Fred Again.

Becky was also nominated for Song of the Year for her song 'Remember' with David Guetta but the award was won by Adele for her ballad ‘Easy on Me’.

Did Anne-Marie fall over on stage?

Singer and Victorious line up act Anne-Marie was praised by fans last night for carrying on after she dramatically fell down the stairs whilst performing at the Brits.

Anne-Marie had only just started singing her UK top 10 hit ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh) when she dropped to the floor.

She continued the performance, recovering in front of the crowd.

The singer, who has hits such as 'Alarm' and '2002', took to Twitter to speak about the fall as she joked 'didn't need my left ankle anyway.'

She later added that she would 'be in touch' with Specsavers after they offered her a free eye test.

The star was also nominated for Song of the Year for her tune ‘Don’t Play’ featuring Youtuber KSI.

To purchase early bird tickets for this year's Victorious Festival, please see here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron