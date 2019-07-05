Victorious Festival giveaways, Zeal Movement's third birthday and Sam Cherry takes over at The Fleet in this week's Club Scene

Starting things off this weekend on the drum and bass front, After Hours Events return, but this time to The Loft in Albert Road (which recently came under new ownership) from 7pm until 1am with headliner DJ Arcane of Audio Assault.

The line-up will also see Drift and Roll 3, 2 Corners b2b Stano, Holy Trinity, Grunt b2b Burkmar and Chris Simpson playing various sub-genres of drum and bass – and definitely bringing a weighty low-end with rolling drum breaks.

Tickets are £5 with more at facebook.com.

As a warm up to the event, be sure to check out The Banksy and Dunn DnB Show on The Fort Radio from 8pm until 10pm with special guests J White, OG and MC Moobsie. More details at facebook.com.

At Southsea Bandstand tomorrow, Heir of The Dog play live with supporting acts Emerald Falls, Martin Parvin and Evangeline Music. Heir of The Dog are a funk outfit who describe their sound as a blend of James Brown and Kasabian. The event is free and takes place from 1pm until 4pm with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow you can catch me filling in for DJ Will ChuMp (Delight resident) at The Fleet on King Henry Street for Overboard which is their alternative music night. So if indie-rock belters, pop-punk bangers and humongous guitar riffs are more your thing, swing by from 9pm until 2am for your Saturday fix! More details about The Fleet can be found at facebook.com.

However, if tech-house beats are more you thing, Zeal Movement celebrate their 3rd Birthday at The Astoria on Guildhall Walk tomorrow for a day rave from 3pm until 9pm with headline DJ Marco Strous (Solid Grooves, Blanc, Lost).

Zeal residents will support, including Zeal Movement, Tolly and Monty Ozanne. More details at facebook.com.

And on Monday, Delight at The Astoria have a Victorious Festival tickets and merch giveaway as it’s not long now until the big weekend!

Will ChuMp, Daddy Alex, Sam Hatty, Joskii and Alex D will take to the decks for plenty of alternative bangers as usual from 10pm until 2am. Entry is £4 with more details at facebook.com.