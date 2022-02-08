Victorious Festival: Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini announced as headliners, plus Anne-Marie, Primal Scream, Joel Dommett and Katherine Ryan join the bill

Paolo Nutini in concert at the SPA Bridlington in 2015. Picture by Paul Atkinson

The seafront festival, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, is also bumping up its comedy offering with sets from stand-up stars Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett, Milton Jones and Russell Kane.

Nutini tops the bill on Saturday, in what is shaping up to be a big year for the multi-million selling Scottish singer-songwriter who last released an album in 2014. Bursting onto the scene in 2006 with the critically acclaimed album These Streets, the singer’s trademark soulful sounds and classic hits including Last Request, New Shoes and Iron Sky will make him a memorable headliner.

Closing the festival on Sunday is Sam Fender. Following his Critics’ Choice Brit award win, the BBC Sound of 2018 winner has gained a huge fan base, with his track Seventeen Going Under being heavily sampled across Tik Tok.

Sam Fender is set to perform at Victorious Festival, 2022. Picture by Isy Townsend

They join already announced Friday headliners Stereophonics.

Other acts announced today include indie legends Primal Scream and The Libertines in Friday and Sunday’s special guest slots respectively.

Platinum-selling, multi-talented singer Anne-Marie will perform on Sunday. A coach on prime-time show The Voice, the star has been riding high in the UK charts since the start of the year.

Anne-Marie is set to play Victorious Festival 2022

Led by vocalist Dan Smith, English pop-rock band Bastille join the line-up on Saturday. With massive indie hits from Pompeii to Happier, the band have a huge back catalogue of tracks perfect for a Southsea singalong.

On the comedy front, Rosie Jones and Portsmouth-born star Suzi Ruffell will be the hosts in the newly expanded Fringe Fields.

Star of The Duchess and team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Katherine Ryan leads the comedy line up alongside The Masked Singer host and hugely popular Joel Dommett.

Other new acts across the weekend include Britpop stars Suede and Kula Shaker, king of the party bangers Example, Irish rock band Inhaler, post-punk band White Lies, singer-songwriter Amy McDonald, Mercury Prize-nominated Turin Brakes, rock band The Subways, British DJ Andy C plus a Hot Chip Mega Mix.

Katherine Ryan headlines in the newly-expanded comedy tent at Victorious Festival, 2022

All of the acts announced today join the existing line up which includes indie legends James Liverpudlian three-piece The Wombats, talented singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, Pop royalty Sugababes, alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves, disco diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor, experimental pop project Self Esteem, New York indie trio We Are Scientists, singer- songwriter Becky Hill, Sheffield rockers Little Man Tate, Baby Queen, Coach Party, Worry Worry and Sam Ryder.

Festival director Andy Marsh said: ‘We can’t wait for this year’s festival, we built the excitement with our first wave of artists and we’re thrilled to be able to announce even more amazing acts for 2022.

‘Stay tuned as we’ve got even more acts to announce between now and the festival.’

Tickets for Victorious are on sale now from £45 per day (fees apply).

Bastille play on Saturday at Victorious Festival 2022. Picture by Sarah Louise Bennett

Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Milton Jones is set to perform at Victorious Festival, 2022. Picture by Steve Ullathorne