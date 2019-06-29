West End star to Sing out for Cancer in Portsmouth fundraiser

A NUMBER of singers will be performing a show to raise money for charity in Portsmouth.

The ‘Sing out for Cancer’ concert will take place at the Gaiety Bar in South Parade Pier in Southsea tomorrow evening.

The fundraiser is in aid of Sue Rourke, who has an incurable cancer. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Funds are being raised for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The concert is in celebration of Sue Rourke, a much loved contributor to the amateur dramatics scene in the Portsmouth area, who has incurable cancer.

Singers from CCADS, Fareham Musical Society, Hayling Musical Society and South Downe Musical Society will all be taking part in the event at the Gaiety Bar tomorrow.

The groups were chosen as they are ones that Sue has performed with in the past.

Becky Garnett, one of the organisers for the concert, said: ‘We have a fantastic set list planned for what we hope will be an uplifting celebration of life and love and Sue is performing too.

‘We also have a former member of South Downe Musical Society and CCADS Theatre who has recently been in Les Miserables in the West End, joining us as our special guest - James Hume.’

Doors for the concert will open at 7pm tomorrow and the show itself will begin at 7.45pm.

Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them online

There is also a fundraising page if you wish to donate