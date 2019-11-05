Westlife fans rejoice because they are hitting the road once again next year – and will be making a stop in Hampshire.
The world famous boy band will be coming to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as part of their summer 2020 stadium tour.
Fans can expect to hear greatest hits – like Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up – when they take the stage in Hampshire on July 3 next year.
The 15-date Stadiums in the Summer tour will also include the group’s first ever show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 22.
Westlife are releasing their new album Spectrum this month – November 15 – and you can expect to hear songs from that during the show at the Ageas Bowl.
READ MORE: Westlife announce show at Ageas Bowl in Southampton
In a statement the band said: ‘The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we’re going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK.
‘The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can’t wait to perform at The Ageas Bowl.’
How can I get tickets?
Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday – so set your alarms so you don’t miss out.
You will be able to order them from Ticketmaster here as well as from other sites such as Live Nation.
Is there pre-sale?
If you pre-ordered Westlife’s new album Spectrum you will be able to take part in a pre-sale which is happening from now until 8am on Friday.
While O2 customers have access to a pre-sale which will take place from 9am tomorrow until 8am on November 8.
READ MORE: Paul Weller announces show at Portsmouth Guildhall
Is there a limited to the tickets I can buy?
According to Ticketmaster’s website there is a limit of eight tickets per person and per credit card for the show at the Ageas Bowl.
Where else are Westlife playing?
If you are unable to make the show in Hampshire, Westlife are playing a total of 15 shows throughout the tour next summer.
This includes:
JUNE
Fri 19 – Norwich, Carrow Road
Sun 21 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium
Fri 26 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
Sat 27 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
Jun 28 – Inverness, Inverness Caledonian Stadium
JULY
Fri 03 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl
Sat 04 – Plymouth, Home Park
Sun 05 - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zipworld
Fri 10 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium
Sat 11 Jul – Colchester, Castle Park
Sun 12 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium
Thurs 16 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground
Fri 17 – Kent, The Spitfire Ground
Sat 18 – Durham, Emirates Riverside
AUGUST
Sat 22 - Wembley Stadium