Westlife fans rejoice because they are hitting the road once again next year – and will be making a stop in Hampshire.

The world famous boy band will be coming to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as part of their summer 2020 stadium tour.

Fans can expect to hear greatest hits – like Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up – when they take the stage in Hampshire on July 3 next year.

The 15-date Stadiums in the Summer tour will also include the group’s first ever show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 22.

Westlife are releasing their new album Spectrum this month – November 15 – and you can expect to hear songs from that during the show at the Ageas Bowl.

In a statement the band said: ‘The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we’re going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK.

‘The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can’t wait to perform at The Ageas Bowl.’

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday – so set your alarms so you don’t miss out.

You will be able to order them from Ticketmaster here as well as from other sites such as Live Nation.

Is there pre-sale?

If you pre-ordered Westlife’s new album Spectrum you will be able to take part in a pre-sale which is happening from now until 8am on Friday.

While O2 customers have access to a pre-sale which will take place from 9am tomorrow until 8am on November 8.

Is there a limited to the tickets I can buy?

According to Ticketmaster’s website there is a limit of eight tickets per person and per credit card for the show at the Ageas Bowl.

Where else are Westlife playing?

If you are unable to make the show in Hampshire, Westlife are playing a total of 15 shows throughout the tour next summer.

This includes:

JUNE

Fri 19 – Norwich, Carrow Road

Sun 21 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

Fri 26 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Sat 27 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Jun 28 – Inverness, Inverness Caledonian Stadium

JULY

Fri 03 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Sat 04 – Plymouth, Home Park

Sun 05 - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zipworld

Fri 10 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Sat 11 Jul – Colchester, Castle Park

Sun 12 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Thurs 16 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Fri 17 – Kent, The Spitfire Ground

Sat 18 – Durham, Emirates Riverside

AUGUST

Sat 22 - Wembley Stadium